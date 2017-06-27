Driver and dog in 'good condition' after being rescued in 18-wheeler crash in Eufaula

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Sunday, June 25.

The driver and the dog in the vehicle are in good condition after the Eufaula Fire Department rescued them from their vehicle.

The driver was flown to a hospital in Dothan, AL and the Eufaula Animal Control took the dog.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

