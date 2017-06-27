Midtown Columbus Kinetic Credit Union reopens following renovation

The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Sunday, June 25.More >>
The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Sunday, June 25.More >>
Kinetic Credit Union’s newly renovated location in Midtown has reopened for business.More >>
Kinetic Credit Union’s newly renovated location in Midtown has reopened for business.More >>
Muscogee County Retired Chief Deputy Sheriff Jimmy Griffin has passed away. Chief Griffin, 73, served the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for more than 40 years.More >>
Muscogee County Retired Chief Deputy Sheriff Jimmy Griffin has passed away. Chief Griffin, 73, served the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for more than 40 years.More >>
Rise Above HIV, Colgay PRIDE, and New Horizons’ Mpower Project and Women of Worth are hosting a record day of free HIV testing with the goal of testing 200 people.More >>
Rise Above HIV, Colgay PRIDE, and New Horizons’ Mpower Project and Women of Worth are hosting a record day of free HIV testing with the goal of testing 200 people.More >>
Muscogee County School Broad members discussed a colleague’s recent conduct during Monday night’s called meeting.More >>
Muscogee County School Broad members discussed a colleague’s recent conduct during Monday night’s called meeting.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
A driver has died following a crash and explosion at the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.More >>
A driver has died following a crash and explosion at the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.More >>
The son of a former Atlanta Braves infielder and current Chicago Cubs scout has hit a "massive ball of complications" before a scheduled Tuesday morning surgery.More >>
The son of a former Atlanta Braves infielder and current Chicago Cubs scout has hit a "massive ball of complications" before a scheduled Tuesday morning surgery.More >>
The Bell County Sheriff’s Office said that a couple has been arrested after making their 14-year-old adoptive son live in a un-insulated shack in January.More >>
The Bell County Sheriff’s Office said that a couple has been arrested after making their 14-year-old adoptive son live in a un-insulated shack in January.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.More >>
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.More >>