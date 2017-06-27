Midtown Columbus Kinetic Credit Union reopens following renovation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Kinetic Credit Union’s newly renovated location in Midtown has reopened for business.

The branch, located at the corner of 13th Street and 13th Avenue, opens after a four-month remodel that features a modern, member-friendly design and Personal Tellers using two-way video.

“I am excited about the modern look and ease of use for our members,” said Janet Davis, President, and CEO. “Enhancing and efficiently improving the member experience is our objective with this model.”

Members will experience an updated branch entrance and lobby with modern furnishings and branded colors. Branch employees onsite will provide full-service activities, such as opening accounts and closing loans. Members will also have access to safe deposit boxes as well as two coin counting machines.

The branch also features three personal teller machines (PTM) that provide basic teller transactions via two-way video. Using a touch screen video, members interact with a teller who works from a remote, centralized location.

Members can choose how they want to communicate with the teller – speaking normally using the built-in sound system, using their own headsets or ear buds, or with the provided handset. There is also a text function located on the screen.

Kinetic’s Lakeside Village Branch, which opened in October, was the first to offer personal teller machines. The South Lumpkin location has also been remodeled with PTMs.

The drive-thru at the North Branch, located at 7300 Veterans Parkway, is currently being converted to PTMs and is expected to be completed in early July.

Once the North Drive-thru is finished, the North Branch will close to be renovated into the new branch design. The 13th Street drive-thru will also close for renovation this summer.

The 13th Branch is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

