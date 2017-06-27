East AL man shot while on vacation turns 39; in stable condition

Kevin Newman while on vacation in Turks and Caicos. (Source: Family of Kevin Newman)

(WTVM) - As he continues to recover from being shot while on a Caribbean vacation with his family, Tuesday is Kevin Newman's 39th birthday.

A family spokesperson tells us the Smiths Station man has not had much change medically since he was taken off the ventilator.

He's in stable condition and improving slowly and is now on fluids.

Family friends also say Newman is slowly getting his vocals back but is still very traumatized by what happened in the Turks and Caicos.

Newman remembers everything that happened that night.

Soon, authorities hope to get more information from him about who robbed and shot him.

