National PTSD Awareness Day, join the conversation

Tuesday, June 27 marks National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Day, and St. Francis Hospital is having a national conversation on Facebook about it.

The conversation consists of videos, pictures, and statuses regarding the importance of and facts about PTSD. This disorder is an anxiety disorder that occurs after a person has been through a traumatic event.

Combat exposure during wartime is among the most common reasons why people develop the disorder.

One in five veterans of the Iraq War came home with PTSD, and veteran clinics in the United States treat over 500,000 suffering with this disorder.

St. Francis Hospital welcomes people to join the conversation, educate themselves and make others more aware about PTSD. To join in, click here.

They also offer services for anyone dealing with PTSD and advise that they call the hotline at 1-800-424-3627.

