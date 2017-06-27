Georgia State Parks & National Historic Site hold #SweatySelfie - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Georgia State Parks & National Historic Site hold #SweatySelfie contest

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites) (Source: Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites)
Map showing Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites. (Source: Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites) Map showing Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites. (Source: Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites)
(Source: Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites) (Source: Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites)

(WTVM) – Get outside, enjoy the great outdoors, work up a sweat, and snap a picture of you and you could win a contest.

The Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites is offering up the #SweatySelfie contest for Facebook and Instagram.

Here’s how the contest works: Between now and Friday take a photo of yourself getting sweaty in a state park. Post on Facebook or Instagram and use the tags #SweatySelfie and #GaStateParks in the caption.

Remember to include the Georgia State Park or Historic Site you’re at. One winner will be announced July 1 and will receive a 2-night camping stay at a park of your choice.

What are you waiting for? Get sweaty!

Click here to find a Georgia State Park or Historic Site near you.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly