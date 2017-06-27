Georgia State Parks & National Historic Site hold #SweatySelfie contest

(WTVM) – Get outside, enjoy the great outdoors, work up a sweat, and snap a picture of you and you could win a contest.

The Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites is offering up the #SweatySelfie contest for Facebook and Instagram.

Here’s how the contest works: Between now and Friday take a photo of yourself getting sweaty in a state park. Post on Facebook or Instagram and use the tags #SweatySelfie and #GaStateParks in the caption.

Remember to include the Georgia State Park or Historic Site you’re at. One winner will be announced July 1 and will receive a 2-night camping stay at a park of your choice.

What are you waiting for? Get sweaty!

Click here to find a Georgia State Park or Historic Site near you.

