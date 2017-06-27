Remains of Phenix City man found, authorities search for wife

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – A day after human skeletal remains were identified in East Alabama, another missing person could be connected to the case.

Authorities released Monday the identity of the remains found in a wooded area in east Lee County in 2015 as 35-year-old Jeffrey Sharritt of Phenix City.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, a missing person's report was never filed for Sharritt. Authorities say his wife, Kristi has not been seen or heard by family members in a similar period of time.

"There was never a missing person report filed in regard to Mr. Sharritt. His wife, we understand has also not been heard from for a similar period of time. We have not received any information regarding her whereabouts either," said Sheriff Jay Jones of Lee County Sheriff Office.

According to the Lee County Sherriff's Office, the last time Sharritt or his wife was seen was in July of 2014.

"Mr. Sharritt was a resident of Phenix City, as was his wife. They did not live in Lee County at the time of they were last observed," said Sheriff Jay Jones.

Investigators are now attempting to backtrack the couple's movements in order to piece together the whereabouts and what went wrong.

"They looked as if they had been at that site for a length of time, based on the condition, we did find clothing items in the immediate area that are also being analyzed. So we do have something to work with at this point, but again, the investigation continues," said Sheriff Jones.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating Sharritt's wife.

As of now, an official missing person report has not been filed for Sharritt's wife, Kristi, and there are currently no suspects of leads into the death of Jeffrey Sharritt.

The case is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone having any information about this case is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.