Columbus Fire & Rescue save fisherman stuck on rocks of Chattahoochee

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Fire and Rescue has saved a fisherman who was stuck on the rocks in the middle of the Chattahoochee River.

The rescue happened just before sunset Tuesday evening on a rock island near the 13th Street bridge.

While this was ongoing, Columbus firefighters were also keeping an eye out on a group of kids on rocks near the riverbank to make sure they too were not in danger.

Officials urge everyone to wear a life jacket when in or near the water, if not, people may be ticketed for not wearing a life jacket.

"This one turned out good. The next one, you don't ever know. These rocks are extremely slippery. You get out here, they turn the water loose on you, where you were safe five minutes ago, then you're clinging to a rock," said Bryan Watson, Columbus Fire Batallion Chief.

Tuesday night's rescue comes less than two weeks after two men who were intoxicated had to be rescued from the river on June 16. Neither of those men had on floatation devices and one ended up being charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

The video below is from the June 16 rescue not the rescue from Tuesday evening.

