Columbus Tech's culinary program hosts benefit dinner

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Technical College held a benefit dinner, prepared by students to help 12 of its culinary program students.

Students will be going to Waterford, Ireland for an exchange program. Tuesday night’s event was a fundraiser held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center featuring a six-course meal to help towards expenses for the trip.

The culinary program started last summer with only three students and has grown since then.

Chef Martin Wolf, Program Director of Culinary Arts at Columbus Technical College explains why this fundraising event is so important for students.

“This our chance to show the community what we can do and for our students this is the chance to show what they've learned in school, do it for the real world,” said Wolf.

The culinary students will be in Ireland July 30 – August 10 and the program will allow the students to earn three class credits and they will be exposed to Irish business practice, culture, and gain a knowledge of regional and national food products.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.