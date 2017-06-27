Columbus city leaders move forward with new payroll plan

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus city leaders moving forward to replace an outdated software system with a new payroll conversion plan.

The decision causing quite a bit of controversy among sanitation workers who showed up in big numbers at last week’s council meeting to show their opposition to the change.

The biggest concern for workers is the brief pay lapse in August where employees will have to wait for their checks.

As an alternative, city councilors say they are going to look into every available option to give city employees across the board a double bonus.

As it stands, the council has already approved a 20-hour bonus for workers, which will come after the city completes the switch over to its new payroll system. That bonus will increase to 40 hours.

That money, still slated to come after the pay lapse week, which most workers are not happy with paying their bills, family and other obligations will suffer because of this.

“It sounds like the Council, as a whole, is looking out to try and make you whole. It sounds that way, it's just that they want to see if there's a better way to do it,” said Bruce Huff, Columbus City Council.

“If nothing changes, if we can't find some other alternative, if staff can't talk to the software folks, then that is the course that I'm prepared to take in this instance,” Berry "Skip" Henderson, Columbus City Council.

Over the course of this debate, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has stressed to the workers that they are not losing a paycheck. But that's not how they see it.

Tomlinson says the city has no choice but to switch to this new software with a price tag of roughly $7 million over 10 years.

