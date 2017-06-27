MCSB's Frank Myers responds to comments on his behavior

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County School District Board member Frank Myers now responding to comments made during Monday night's special meeting, calling into question his behavior.
Some school board members arguing Myers may violate the district's code of ethics if he moves forward with assisting attorneys representing Montravious Thomas, who allegedly was body-slammed by a contract employee at a local alternative school.
Here's Myers reacting to those comments
“I don't really know who's behind this. I suspect the superintendent's behind it. Ellington, the lawyer's behind it. Pat Hugley-Green is clearly pushing it. Besides that, I just don't know what's going on. I don't know what they're trying to accomplish,” said Myers.
The board unanimously voted to postpone any decision on hiring outside counsel to look into potential ethics violations.
Myers also telling News Leader 9 he will be ready to bring this issue back up during the school board's next meeting.
Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.
Get outside, enjoy the great outdoors, work up a sweat, and snap a picture of you and you could win a contest.More >>
Get outside, enjoy the great outdoors, work up a sweat, and snap a picture of you and you could win a contest.More >>
Muscogee County School District Board member Frank Myers now responding to comments made during last night's special meeting, calling into question his behavior.More >>
Muscogee County School District Board member Frank Myers now responding to comments made during last night's special meeting, calling into question his behavior.More >>
Columbus city leaders moving forward to replace an outdated software system with a new payroll conversion plan.More >>
Columbus city leaders moving forward to replace an outdated software system with a new payroll conversion plan.More >>
Columbus Fire and Rescue has saved a fisherman who was stuck on the rocks in the middle of the Chattahoochee River.More >>
Columbus Fire and Rescue has saved a fisherman who was stuck on the rocks in the middle of the Chattahoochee River.More >>
Columbus Technical College held a benefit dinner, prepared by students to help 12 of its culinary program students.More >>
Columbus Technical College held a benefit dinner, prepared by students to help 12 of its culinary program students.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>