MCSB's Frank Myers responds to comments on his behavior

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County School District Board member Frank Myers now responding to comments made during Monday night's special meeting, calling into question his behavior.

Some school board members arguing Myers may violate the district's code of ethics if he moves forward with assisting attorneys representing Montravious Thomas, who allegedly was body-slammed by a contract employee at a local alternative school.

Here's Myers reacting to those comments

“I don't really know who's behind this. I suspect the superintendent's behind it. Ellington, the lawyer's behind it. Pat Hugley-Green is clearly pushing it. Besides that, I just don't know what's going on. I don't know what they're trying to accomplish,” said Myers.

The board unanimously voted to postpone any decision on hiring outside counsel to look into potential ethics violations.

Myers also telling News Leader 9 he will be ready to bring this issue back up during the school board's next meeting.

