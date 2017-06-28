Four teams claim titles at District 8 Tournament

It was Championship Tuesday at the Georgia District 8 Little League Tournament at Britt David Park. Four teams claimed titles, earning berths in the Georgia state tournaments.

Northern Little League won championships in 9-10 baseball, 9-10 softball and senior softball, while Pioneer took the district championship in major softball.

The major baseball and 11's baseball champions have yet to be crowned. Those championship games are scheduled for Thursday night, with Friday night set for the if-games.

GEORGIA DISTRICT 8 LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

at Britt David Park

MAJOR BASEBALL

Friday, June 23

Game 1: Peach 7, Northern 1

Sunday, June 25

Game 2: American 11, Harris County 1

Game 3: Peach 11, Pioneer 4

Monday, June 26

Game 4: Northern 20, Harris County 1 (Harris County eliminated)

Game 5: Peach 7, American 4 (Peach to finals)

Tuesday, June 27

Game 6: Northern 11, Pioneer 0 (Pioneer eliminated)

Wednesday, June 28

Game 7: American vs. Northern (winner to finals/loser eliminated), 6 pm

Thursday, June 29

Game 8: Peach vs. W7 (Championship), 6 pm

Friday, June 30

Game 9: If Needed, 6 pm

11's BASEBALL

Sunday, June 25

Game 1: Northern 16, Harris County 2

Game 2: American 14, Peach 7

Monday, June 26

Game 3: Northern 11, American 1 (Northern to finals)

Game 4: Harris County 16, Peach 15 (Peach eliminated)

Wednesday, June 28

Game 5: American vs. Harris County (winner to finals/loser eliminated), 6 pm

Thursday, June 29

Game 6: W3 vs. W5 (Championship), 6 pm

Friday, June 30

Game 7: If Needed, 6 pm

9-10 BASEBALL

Friday, June 23

Game 1: Harris County 8, American 7

Game 2: Northern 18, Pioneer 4

Sunday, June 25

Game 3: Northern 7, Harris County 3 (Northern to finals)

Game 4: American 11, Pioneer 6 (Pioneer eliminated)

Monday, June 26

Game 5: Harris County 15, American 14 (Harris County to finals/American eliminated), 7:30 pm

Tuesday, June 27

Game 6: Northern 14, Harris County 4

(Northern wins championship)

SENIOR SOFTBALL

Friday, June 23

Game 1: Northern 8, Pioneer 5

Sunday, June 25

Game 2: Northern 13, Harris County 2 (Northern to finals)

Monday, June 26

Game 3: Pioneer 12, Harris County 2 (Pioneer to finals/Harris County eliminated)

Tuesday, June 27

Game 4: Northern 6, Pioneer 2

(Northern wins championship)

MAJOR SOFTBALL

Friday, June 23

Game 1: Pioneer 4, Northern 1

Saturday, June 24

Game 2: Pioneer 9, Harris County 0 (Pioneer to finals)

Monday, June 26

Game 3: Northern 20, Harris County 4 (Northern to finals/Harris County eliminated)

Tuesday, June 27

Game 4: Pioneer 18 vs. Northern 4

(Pioneer wins championship)

9-10 SOFTBALL

Friday, June 23

Game 1: Northern 17, American 4

Sunday, June 25

Game 2: Northern 14, Harris County 2 (Northern to finals)

Monday, June 26

Game 3: Harris County 11, American 5 (Harris County to finals/American eliminated)

Tuesday, June 27

Game 4: Northern 14, Harris County 4

(Northern wins championship)