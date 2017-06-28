Storm Team 9: Don't be surprised to see a passing shower today. More info in the app!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the upper 80s. There will be a slight chance of rain in the evening hours. The best area to see rain will be south of Columbus. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 70s. Going into Thursday and the weekend the rain chances will increase to 50%.

Some drier air will work its way into the Valley going into Monday. Early next week the rain chances will drop off a little bit to 20-30%. Temperatures will begin to be more near our average in the low 90s next week, too.

