Health with Dr. Paula: Staying healthy with resistance training

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Dr. Paula Walker King explains how weight-bearing exercises are important to your overall health. 

Resistance training should be done in addition to cardio to avoid losing muscle. Increased strength also prevents falls and other injuries. 

Weight-bearing exercises and strength training build strong bones, increased strength, prevents injury, and boosts a higher metabolism. Examples include push-ups, pull ups. single leg squats, and stair climbing with weight in a backpack. 

