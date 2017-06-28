Health with Dr. Paula: Staying healthy with resistance training

Dr. Paula Walker King explains how weight-bearing exercises are important to your overall health.

Resistance training should be done in addition to cardio to avoid losing muscle. Increased strength also prevents falls and other injuries.

Weight-bearing exercises and strength training build strong bones, increased strength, prevents injury, and boosts a higher metabolism. Examples include push-ups, pull ups. single leg squats, and stair climbing with weight in a backpack.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.