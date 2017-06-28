SLIDESHOW: Beyoncé inspires dog maternity shoot

OLYMPIA, WA (WTVM) – A Washington teen was inspired by Beyonce’s maternity shoot so she decided to give her fur baby a maternity shoot of her own.

Elsa Veria-Means says she found out her dog, Fusee, was pregnant when she started to eat her big brother’s food.

She posted the adorable photos of on Twitter saying, “My best friend is eight weeks pregnant so we decided to do a maternity photo shoot.”

My bestfriend is 8 weeks pregnant so we decided to do a maternity photo shoot ???? pic.twitter.com/MiFU23Font — Miss Elsa. (@elsa_means) June 26, 2017

Fusse gave birth to eight puppies Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

Update: labor is completed. 8 puppies were made in the making. — Miss Elsa. (@elsa_means) June 28, 2017

Elsa says the idea was inspired by Beyonce’s maternity shoot because she “killed it.”

Beyoncé announced her pregnancy and posted her maternity shoot on Instagram in February. She gave birth to twins on June 19.

