SLIDESHOW: Beyoncé inspires dog maternity shoot - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

SLIDESHOW: Beyoncé inspires dog maternity shoot

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Elsa Veris-Means) (Source: Elsa Veris-Means)
(Source: Elsa Veris-Means) (Source: Elsa Veris-Means)

OLYMPIA, WA (WTVM) – A Washington teen was inspired by Beyonce’s maternity shoot so she decided to give her fur baby a maternity shoot of her own.

Elsa Veria-Means says she found out her dog, Fusee, was pregnant when she started to eat her big brother’s food.

She posted the adorable photos of on Twitter saying, “My best friend is eight weeks pregnant so we decided to do a maternity photo shoot.”

Fusse gave birth to eight puppies Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

Elsa says the idea was inspired by Beyonce’s maternity shoot because she “killed it.”

Beyoncé announced her pregnancy and posted her maternity shoot on Instagram in February. She gave birth to twins on June 19.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly