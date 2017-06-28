SLIDESHOW: Beyoncé maternity shoot inspires WA teen’s dog maternity shoot

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Muscogee County School District Board member Frank Myers now responding to comments made during last night's special meeting, calling into question his behavior.More >>
Columbus city leaders moving forward to replace an outdated software system with a new payroll conversion plan.More >>
Columbus Technical College held a benefit dinner, prepared by students to help 12 of its culinary program students.More >>
Columbus Fire and Rescue has saved a fisherman who was stuck on the rocks in the middle of the Chattahoochee River.More >>
Dr. Paula Walker King explains how weight-bearing exercises are important to your overall health.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-UT, said it is hard for those politicians who aren't wealthy to afford two residences, one in the nation's capital and one in their home district, particularly when DC is such an expensive housing market.More >>
A false positive test result of drywall powder led the police to arrest a Florida man for possession of cocaine.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
