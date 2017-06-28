TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up following two-vehicle accident on Hwy 80

Traffic is backed up following a two-vehicle accident on Highway 80.More >>
Traffic is backed up following a two-vehicle accident on Highway 80.More >>
Muscogee County School District Board member Frank Myers now responding to comments made during last night's special meeting, calling into question his behavior.More >>
Muscogee County School District Board member Frank Myers now responding to comments made during last night's special meeting, calling into question his behavior.More >>
Columbus city leaders moving forward to replace an outdated software system with a new payroll conversion plan.More >>
Columbus city leaders moving forward to replace an outdated software system with a new payroll conversion plan.More >>
Columbus Technical College held a benefit dinner, prepared by students to help 12 of its culinary program students.More >>
Columbus Technical College held a benefit dinner, prepared by students to help 12 of its culinary program students.More >>
Columbus Fire and Rescue has saved a fisherman who was stuck on the rocks in the middle of the Chattahoochee River.More >>
Columbus Fire and Rescue has saved a fisherman who was stuck on the rocks in the middle of the Chattahoochee River.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.More >>
Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.More >>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.More >>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-UT, said it is hard for those politicians who aren't wealthy to afford two residences, one in the nation's capital and one in their home district, particularly when DC is such an expensive housing market.More >>
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-UT, said it is hard for those politicians who aren't wealthy to afford two residences, one in the nation's capital and one in their home district, particularly when DC is such an expensive housing market.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A massive cross now adorns the side of I-55 in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
A massive cross now adorns the side of I-55 in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>