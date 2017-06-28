TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up following two-vehicle accident on Hwy 80

(WTVM) - Traffic is backed up following a two-vehicle accident located at 3631 Highway 80.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. when one vehicle ran off the road into a ditch.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

Traffic continues to be backed up as officials work to clean up the scene.

