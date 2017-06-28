MCSD to allow military kids to attend any public school in Columbus

The Russell County Child Advocacy Center is teaming up with the Phenix City Police Department to fight against sex crimes in the area. Over the last couple of years police say there have been almost 500 reported sex offenses in the Russell County – Phenix City area.More >>
The Russell County Child Advocacy Center is teaming up with the Phenix City Police Department to fight against sex crimes in the area. Over the last couple of years police say there have been almost 500 reported sex offenses in the Russell County – Phenix City area.More >>
Traffic is backed up following a two-vehicle accident on Highway 80.More >>
Traffic is backed up following a two-vehicle accident on Highway 80.More >>
Muscogee County School District Board member Frank Myers now responding to comments made during last night's special meeting, calling into question his behavior.More >>
Muscogee County School District Board member Frank Myers now responding to comments made during last night's special meeting, calling into question his behavior.More >>
Columbus city leaders moving forward to replace an outdated software system with a new payroll conversion plan.More >>
Columbus city leaders moving forward to replace an outdated software system with a new payroll conversion plan.More >>
Columbus Technical College held a benefit dinner, prepared by students to help 12 of its culinary program students.More >>
Columbus Technical College held a benefit dinner, prepared by students to help 12 of its culinary program students.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.More >>
Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.More >>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.More >>
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.More >>
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
Earlier this month, the city joined a growing list of Mississippi cities and universities that no longer fly the state flag on their grounds. On Tuesday night, it was brought up again to discuss whether or not it should fly on city property.More >>
Earlier this month, the city joined a growing list of Mississippi cities and universities that no longer fly the state flag on their grounds. On Tuesday night, it was brought up again to discuss whether or not it should fly on city property.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>