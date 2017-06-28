MCSD to allow military kids to attend public school in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Starting July 1, school-aged children of military service members who live on Fort Benning are allowed to attend certain public schools located within the Muscogee County School District, if space is available.

This is under House Bill 224 and transportation is not provided, the parent or legal guardian is responsible for transportation of the student(s) to and from school.

The following schools are not eligible for the Fort Benning transfer requests:

Britt David Magnet Academy

Clubview Elementary School

Dorothy Height Elementary School

Columbus High School

Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts

Parents may complete an application for a Fort Benning Transfer request, which is considered on a case-by-case basis.

Determinations about FBT are based on space available at the requested school. Applications are available at the Muscogee County Public Education Center in the Central Registration Office located at 2960 Macon Road.

The application must be completed at the time of registration and submitted to the Central Registration Office staff.

The requests are assigned through a lottery process and parents who apply will be contacted whether they are approved or denied.

Transfer requests are automatically denied when there are no available seats at the requested school due to class size restrictions. There are no appeals for the Fort Benning transfer decisions.

Here is a list of required registration documents:

The child’s birth certificate

Child’s social security card

Withdrawal form from previous school or last report card during June and July

Two proofs of an address (a lease, a mortgage, or property tax and a current utility bill, which states the name and service address)

If the parent or legal guardian lives with someone, the owner of the residence must come with the legal parent or guardian and provide the required proofs of address and photo identification.

Both parties are required to complete an affidavit, which must be signed and notarized at the time of registration.

If the child has special needs, parents and legal guardians should provide the Individual Education Plan (IEP), eligibility verification, and psychological evaluation report.

Parents or guardians who have questions or need more information, may contact the Central Registration Office at (706) 748-3217.

