New Snapchat location tracking causes safety concern among parents

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new upgrade on the popular social media app, Snapchat, is now striking a concern with parents.

For many of its users, Snapchat was once strictly a social media app where you could scroll through decorative facial filters and post stories to share with friends. But now a major upgrade features a real-time location tracking setting.

It's called the “Snap-Map,” which allows Snapchat users you are connected with to access your location around the clock.

“I’ll see people on my Snapchat contact list that I don't really know how they got on there,” said teenager and Snapchat user, Jack Pease. “That could easily be a problem now in a lot of different ways because they can see my location on the map.”

“It's definitely scary because it gives the exact location,” said parent of three, Tiffany Studenwalt. “Which means anyone no matter who it is, can go to that location and snatch [my daughter] up.”

Snapchat has a Parent's Guide and Snap Map is addressed in the guide. Click here to read the Snapchat Parent's Guide.

