AL man shot while on vacation making significant progress

(WTVM) - Smiths Station resident, Kevin Newman, who family members say was robbed and shot while vacationing at Turks and Caicos is now making significant progress in his recovery, according to his wife Tiffany.



She says Kevin has been gaining back his strength and was moved out of ICU.

Tiffany says after multiple tests doctors had to perform a minor procedure to attempt to fix a bile leak.

Tiffany went on to say investigators also notified her they have Kevin's backpack along with all of its original belongings inside including money and her wedding ring.

She originally thought the backpack was stolen during the apparent robbery and shooting, but she is overall thankful Kevin is continuing to make progress in his recovery.

