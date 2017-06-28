Construction underway for "The Rapids" in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A $52 million project is now almost two months in the making in Uptown Columbus.

WC Bradley's construction of "The Rapids" is full steam ahead after breaking ground in early May.

A total of 226 one and two bedroom units will be built and prices will be anywhere from $800-1,800 a month.

The project features a new park along with retail and living spaces.

This area will be known as the "Riverfront Place" consisting of what W.C. Bradley is saying could become grocery stores, restaurants, and other entertainment for both sides of the Chattahoochee River.

It is expected to be finished up in early 2018.

