High school students participate in St. Francis volunteer program

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A total of 15 high school students are getting a chance to tour an ambulance and hear from a variety of health care professionals.

This is all part of the annual medical symposium for junior volunteer’s program at St. Francis Hospital.

The symposium also includes a tour of the labor and delivery unit, a patient room, as well as getting some hands-on experience in the laboratory.

One participant says his love for the medical field has been inherited from his grandfather.

“My grandpa is a doctor. He has been a doctor for a few years now. He loves it and he has carried that on to me,” said Annuj Sah, St. Francis Junior Volunteer.

The program takes place every Summer at the hospital.

