17 inducted in 2017 Ranger Hall of Fame ceremony

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus pastor is one of 17 soldiers inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame Wednesday on Fort Benning.

Chaplain Jeffery D. Struecker is pastor of Calvary Baptist Church

Ranger Struecker earned the Bronze Star Medal with “V” device for his courageous actions during Operation Gothic Serpent.

He has also served in the Ranger Regiment as a chaplain during the War on Terror.

Pastor Struecker says he very thankful to his mentors.

“Some of these men on this stage and there is no way I can recognize all of you that have made a tremendous impact on me. I will go to my grave believing that I got more from you than I gave. So, thank you for the investment you made in me personally,” said Struecker.

Each inductee was presented with a specially cast bronze Ranger Hall of Fame medallion.

Photos and citations of the inductees will also be preserved and displayed in the Ranger Hall of Fame located at the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade headquarters in Harmony Church.

The ceremony was held at Marshall Auditorium on post.

