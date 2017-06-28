Family releases picture of missing woman; husband's remains found in 2015

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – Family members have now released pictures of Kristi Sharritt.

She is the wife of the Jeffrey Sharritt, the Phenix City man whose human remains were found in East Alabama.

According to family members, an official missing person's report has now been filed for Kristi.

They say the last time Sharritt or his wife was seen was in July of 2014.

Authorities identified the remains as 35-year-old Jeffery Michael Sharritt of Phenix City Monday, after being found in a wooded area in east Lee County in September of 2015.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating Sharritt's wife.

"She did not reside in our jurisdiction at the time, or the last time she was seen, but regardless, we are certainly open to information, and we certainly seek the public's help in anything they might know about Mr. Sharritt, or about his wife, as well,” said Lee County Sherriff Jay Jones.

No suspects have been found. His case is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7874.

