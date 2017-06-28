Singer Angie Stone visits Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Three-time Grammy nominated singer Angie Stone made a stop in the Fountain City Wednesday.

The singer was in town at the K-92.7 radio station, doing an hour segment for her fans.

She talked about her life, career and also her upcoming show in Columbus happening on August 12.

Angie says she's excited about the upcoming show here in Columbus and wants everyone in the area to come out and have a good time.

“I'm always excited to meet my fans. They keep the wheels turning for me. What's more important is that they get the message in my music,” said Stone.

Angie says Columbus will be the first start and a kick off to many more shows across the U.S. The singer is also working on an album that plans to come out sometime in November.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.