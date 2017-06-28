Auburn University partners to protect Floridian Aquifer

(WTVM) – Auburn University is one of four universities in the southeast researching how to keep rivers healthy.

The project is being funded by a five-year grant from the U-S Department of Agriculture which is trying to protect the Floridian Aquifer.

The Aquifer supplies drinking water to people in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia.

The University of Florida is leading the project and is joined by Auburn, The University of Georgia and Albany State University.

