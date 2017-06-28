Synovus named most reputable bank in U.S.

A bank headquartered in Columbus is being recognized as the most reputable bank in the country.

Out of 42 banks surveyed, Synovus was chosen by customers and non-customers as the best there is.

Synovus Bank president Heath Schondelmayer says that he attributes the success of being ranked number one by customers and non-customers to the culture of the business. He says that Synovus invest a good deal of time and money in giving back to the community and that can make all the difference.

“It’s a true testament to our culture we have a constant commitment to serving our communities, the people of Columbus see it every day we are passionate about giving back not only our time but our money. We serve a five-state footprint we have over 250 locations where we are giving back each and every day," he says.

Synovus' overall score of 80.7 was the highest overall score in survey history and nearly 10 points above the 2017 industry average of 70.8.

