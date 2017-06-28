Synovus named most reputable bank in U.S.

A $52 million project is now almost two months in the making in Uptown Columbus.More >>
A bank headquartered in Columbus is being recognized as the most reputable bank in the country. Out of 42 banks surveyed Synovus was chosen by customers and noncustomers as the best there is.More >>
A new update on the popular social media app, Snapchat, is now striking a concern with parents.More >>
Auburn University is one of four universities in the southeast researching how to keep rivers healthy.More >>
Family members have now released pictures of Kristi Sharritt. She is the wife of the Jeffrey Sharritt, the Phenix City man whose human remains were found in East Alabama.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
A Murray State University dorm was damaged after an explosion on Wednesday, June 28.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department and other agencies say they arrested more than three dozen people during an undercover operation at Reggie’s Bar near LSU in Tigerland.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a young girl who went missing today from Lancaster.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
