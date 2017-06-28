New multi-million dollar development coming to Midland

Once a denim manufacturing plant, contractors now have plans to turn a large portion of land at Flat Rock Road and J.R. Allen Parkway into a major economic development.

A trio of developers from Columbus: Marty Flournoy, Chris Wightman, and Jack Wright purchased the land in early June for a price totaling a little over $6 million.

Marty Flournoy says they have been looking at this location for over 20 years.

"This area is continuing to grow, and provides an opportunity for retailers, particularly local businesses, that want be in a productive growth area of Columbus," said Flournoy.

With plans to be called, 'Midland Commons,' The over 80 acres of land will feature a senior living area, retail stores, restaurants, a possible hotel, grocery store, and even a walking trail area.

But tackling this huge project is not to be an easy feat by contractors. They have to work through acres of cement in order to remove it and re-purpose the land.

“Our challenge is to deal with this and clean this site up, and then bring back local and some regional businesses that will hopefully be an improvement certainly to the tax digest and the economy of Columbus, Georgia," said Flournoy.

There are also questions about traffic concerns in the growing area.

Developers have already begun to work with planning and development officials in order to map out traffic concerns and ideas.

"We want to make sure we've got a good traffic plan with how to deal with the lights and signals as you move through this area. Right now, there are some improvements that need to be made," said Flournoy.

The next step in this development project is to rezone the area and appear before the Columbus City Council.

A tentative completion date has been set for late spring 2018.

This trio is credited for the redevelopment of Stars and Strikes in North Columbus and the development of McDonald's, Goodwill, Tractor Supply and directly across the street on J.R. Allen Parkway.

