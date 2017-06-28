Free uptown concert held for Army Rangers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Big Sky Bravery partnered with Scruffy Murphy's held a free concert in Uptown Wednesday night for the 75th Ranger Regiment.

The event was presented by Mercedes-Benz of Columbus. The feature band playing was called January Noise. This whole week is about the 3rd Ranger Battalion.

The focus of this event was to celebrate freedom, and have a good time being that this is the longest active war American military has been in and rangers have been sort of the tip of the spear.

The proceeds from Wednesday night’s event will go towards flying rangers from Columbus out to Montana when they come home from the war as sort of a retreat so they can decompress and get their minds off the war. This is the second annual event put on by Big Sky Bravery.

"Special operations, they operate in the shadows. Nobody knows about them for a reason, they're kind of the quiet professional so this entire night we're just trying to raise as much money as we can to support Big Sky Bravery's programs to fly active duty Rangers to Montana when they get home from combat for six days, providing them decompression and freedom of thought utilizing recreational activities,” said Josh McCain, Founder/President of Big Sky Bravery

For $10 they gave a wristband with their logo on it that gets you into both Scruffy Murphy's and the Uptown Tap for drinks specials all night and 10 percent of the drink specials will go fund future programs for the 3rd Ranger Battalion and 75th Ranger Regiment.

