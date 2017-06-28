Columbus Rocks community group increasing in popularity

Columbus police need your help solving a murder that unfolded back in April. Police are searching for the person who killed 21-year-old Jakorbin King.More >>
Columbus police need your help solving a murder that unfolded back in April. Police are searching for the person who killed 21-year-old Jakorbin King.More >>
Once a denim manufacturing plant, contractors now have plans to turn a large portion of land at Flat Rock Road and J.R. Allen Parkway into a major economic development.More >>
Once a denim manufacturing plant, contractors now have plans to turn a large portion of land at Flat Rock Road and J.R. Allen Parkway into a major economic development.More >>
A Phenix City man has died following a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.More >>
A Phenix City man has died following a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.More >>
A $52 million project is now almost two months in the making in Uptown Columbus.More >>
A $52 million project is now almost two months in the making in Uptown Columbus.More >>
A bank headquartered in Columbus is being recognized as the most reputable bank in the country. Out of 42 banks surveyed Synovus was chosen by customers and noncustomers as the best there is.More >>
A bank headquartered in Columbus is being recognized as the most reputable bank in the country. Out of 42 banks surveyed Synovus was chosen by customers and noncustomers as the best there is.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.More >>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.More >>
Several hundred high-school students participating in the Governor's Scholars Program are on the campus this summer, but a tweet from @themurrayGSP indicated they are all safe.More >>
Several hundred high-school students participating in the Governor's Scholars Program are on the campus this summer, but a tweet from @themurrayGSP indicated they are all safe.More >>
Meet the beautiful couple behind this viral photo, Lucinda Myers and Murphy Wilson. In just two days, it accumulated 33,000 likes on Instagram.More >>
Meet the beautiful couple behind this viral photo, Lucinda Myers and Murphy Wilson. In just two days, it accumulated 33,000 likes on Instagram.More >>
More than 400 people were relocated and one person was inured after an explosion at a Murray State University dorm Wednesday, June 28 in Murray, Kentucky.More >>
More than 400 people were relocated and one person was inured after an explosion at a Murray State University dorm Wednesday, June 28 in Murray, Kentucky.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a small plane went down in some woods near the Odell Williamson Municipal Airport in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
Two people have been hospitalized after a small plane crashed in Ocean Isle Beach on Wednesday evening.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
Questions about why a blimp caught fire and burned near the U.S.Open are being raised by the CEO of the company that owned the blimp.More >>
Questions about why a blimp caught fire and burned near the U.S.Open are being raised by the CEO of the company that owned the blimp.More >>