Most Wanted: April 2017 murder on 33rd Street

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police need your help solving a murder that unfolded back in April.

Police are searching for the person who killed 21-year-old Jakorbin King.

He was found shot to death on the morning of April 30 inside his apartment at 1010 33rd Street, near the Rose Hill Playground.

According to police, the suspects forced their way into the apartment and then shot King.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

