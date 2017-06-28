Finals set for final District 8 divisions

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -
The finals are now set for the final two divisions up for grabs as the Georgia District 8 Little League Tournament at Britt David Park.
Northern beat American 14-3 in five innings on Wednesday night to claim a finals spot in Major Baseball, where they will play Peach for the district title.
Harris County topped American 16-3 in four innings to earn a spot in the 11’s Baseball finals versus Northern.
Both games are set to get underway Thursday night at 6 pm ET.
GEORGIA DISTRICT 8 LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
at Britt David Park
MAJOR BASEBALL
Friday, June 23
Game 1: Peach 7, Northern 1
Sunday, June 25
Game 2: American 11, Harris County 1
Game 3: Peach 11, Pioneer 4
Monday, June 26
Game 4: Northern 20, Harris County 1 (Harris County eliminated)
Game 5: Peach 7, American 4 (Peach to finals)
Tuesday, June 27
Game 6: Northern 11, Pioneer 0 (Pioneer eliminated)
Wednesday, June 28
Game 7: Northern 14, American 3 (Northern to finals/American eliminated)
Thursday, June 29
Game 8: Peach vs. Northern (Championship), 6 pm
Friday, June 30
Game 9: If Needed, 6 pm
11's BASEBALL
Sunday, June 25
Game 1: Northern 16, Harris County 2
Game 2: American 14, Peach 7
Monday, June 26
Game 3: Northern 11, American 1 (Northern to finals)
Game 4: Harris County 16, Peach 15 (Peach eliminated)
Wednesday, June 28
Game 5: Harris County 16, American 3 (Harris County to finals/American eliminated)
Thursday, June 29
Game 6: Northern vs. Harris County (Championship). 6 pm
Friday, June 30
Game 7: If Needed, 6 pm
9-10 BASEBALL
Friday, June 23
Game 1: Harris County 8, American 7
Game 2: Northern 18, Pioneer 4
Sunday, June 25
Game 3: Northern 7, Harris County 3 (Northern to finals)
Game 4: American 11, Pioneer 6 (Pioneer eliminated)
Monday, June 26
Game 5: Harris County 15, American 14 (Harris County to finals/American eliminated)
Tuesday, June 27
Game 6: Northern 14, Harris County 4
(Northern wins championship)
SENIOR SOFTBALL
Friday, June 23
Game 1: Northern 8, Pioneer 5
Sunday, June 25
Game 2: Northern 13, Harris County 2 (Northern to finals)
Monday, June 26
Game 3: Pioneer 12, Harris County 2 (Pioneer to finals/Harris County eliminated)
Tuesday, June 27
Game 4: Northern 6, Pioneer 2
(Northern wins championship)
MAJOR SOFTBALL
Friday, June 23
Game 1: Pioneer 4, Northern 1
Saturday, June 24
Game 2: Pioneer 9, Harris County 0 (Pioneer to finals)
Monday, June 26
Game 3: Northern 20, Harris County 4 (Northern to finals/Harris County eliminated)
Tuesday, June 27
Game 4: Pioneer 18 vs. Northern 4
(Pioneer wins championship)
9-10 SOFTBALL
Friday, June 23
Game 1: Northern 17, American 4
Sunday, June 25
Game 2: Northern 14, Harris County 2 (Northern to finals)
Monday, June 26
Game 3: Harris County 11, American 5 (Harris County to finals/American eliminated)
Tuesday, June 27
Game 4: Northern 14, Harris County 4
(Northern wins championship)