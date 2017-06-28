Finals set for final District 8 divisions - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Finals set for final District 8 divisions

By Dave Platta, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Mason Schoonover greeted by teammates after hitting three-run home run in Northern's 14-3 victory over American. Mason Schoonover greeted by teammates after hitting three-run home run in Northern's 14-3 victory over American.
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The finals are now set for the final two divisions up for grabs as the Georgia District 8 Little League Tournament at Britt David Park.

Northern beat American 14-3 in five innings on Wednesday night to claim a finals spot in Major Baseball, where they will play Peach for the district title.

Harris County topped American 16-3 in four innings to earn a spot in the 11’s Baseball finals versus Northern.

Both games are set to get underway Thursday night at 6 pm ET.

GEORGIA DISTRICT 8 LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

at Britt David Park

MAJOR BASEBALL

Friday, June 23

Game 1: Peach 7, Northern 1

Sunday, June 25

Game 2: American 11, Harris County 1

Game 3: Peach 11, Pioneer 4

Monday, June 26

Game 4: Northern 20, Harris County 1 (Harris County eliminated)

Game 5: Peach 7, American 4 (Peach to finals)

Tuesday, June 27

Game 6: Northern 11, Pioneer 0 (Pioneer eliminated)

Wednesday, June 28

Game 7: Northern 14, American 3 (Northern to finals/American eliminated)

Thursday, June 29

Game 8: Peach vs. Northern (Championship), 6 pm

Friday, June 30

Game 9: If Needed, 6 pm

11's BASEBALL

Sunday, June 25

Game 1: Northern 16, Harris County 2

Game 2: American 14, Peach 7

Monday, June 26

Game 3: Northern 11, American 1 (Northern to finals)

Game 4: Harris County 16, Peach 15 (Peach eliminated)

Wednesday, June 28

Game 5: Harris County 16, American 3 (Harris County to finals/American eliminated)

Thursday, June 29

Game 6: Northern vs. Harris County (Championship). 6 pm

Friday, June 30

Game 7: If Needed, 6 pm

9-10 BASEBALL

Friday, June 23

Game 1: Harris County 8, American 7

Game 2: Northern 18, Pioneer 4

Sunday, June 25

Game 3: Northern 7, Harris County 3 (Northern to finals)

Game 4: American 11, Pioneer 6 (Pioneer eliminated)

Monday, June 26

Game 5: Harris County 15, American 14 (Harris County to finals/American eliminated)

Tuesday, June 27

Game 6: Northern 14, Harris County 4

(Northern wins championship)

SENIOR SOFTBALL

Friday, June 23

Game 1: Northern 8, Pioneer 5

Sunday, June 25

Game 2: Northern 13, Harris County 2 (Northern to finals)

Monday, June 26

Game 3: Pioneer 12, Harris County 2 (Pioneer to finals/Harris County eliminated)

Tuesday, June 27

Game 4: Northern 6, Pioneer 2

(Northern wins championship)

MAJOR SOFTBALL

Friday, June 23

Game 1: Pioneer 4, Northern 1

Saturday, June 24

Game 2: Pioneer 9, Harris County 0 (Pioneer to finals)

Monday, June 26

Game 3: Northern 20, Harris County 4 (Northern to finals/Harris County eliminated)

Tuesday, June 27

Game 4: Pioneer 18 vs. Northern 4

(Pioneer wins championship)

9-10 SOFTBALL

Friday, June 23

Game 1: Northern 17, American 4

Sunday, June 25

Game 2: Northern 14, Harris County 2 (Northern to finals)

Monday, June 26

Game 3: Harris County 11, American 5 (Harris County to finals/American eliminated)

Tuesday, June 27

Game 4: Northern 14, Harris County 4

(Northern wins championship)

  • Local SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Finals set for final District 8 divisions

    Finals set for final District 8 divisions

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-06-29 02:15:38 GMT
    Mason Schoonover greeted by teammates after hitting three-run home run in Northern's 14-3 victory over American.Mason Schoonover greeted by teammates after hitting three-run home run in Northern's 14-3 victory over American.
    The finals are now set for the final two divisions up for grabs as the Georgia District 8 Little League Tournament at Britt David Park. Northern beat American 14-3 in five innings on Wednesday night to claim a finals spot in Major Baseball, where they will play Peach for the district title. Harris County topped American 16-3 in four innings to earn a spot in the 11’s Baseball finals versus Northern. Both games are set to get underway Thursday night at 6 pm ET. GEORGIA DIS...More >>
    The finals are now set for the final two divisions up for grabs as the Georgia District 8 Little League Tournament at Britt David Park. Northern beat American 14-3 in five innings on Wednesday night to claim a finals spot in Major Baseball, where they will play Peach for the district title. Harris County topped American 16-3 in four innings to earn a spot in the 11’s Baseball finals versus Northern. Both games are set to get underway Thursday night at 6 pm ET. GEORGIA DIS...More >>

  • Four teams claim titles at District 8 Tournament

    Four teams claim titles at District 8 Tournament

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-06-28 04:09:27 GMT
    It was Championship Tuesday at the Georgia District 8 Little League Tournament at Britt David Park. Four teams claimed titles, earning berths in the Georgia state tournaments. Northern Little League won championships in 9-10 baseball, 9-10 softball and senior softball, while Pioneer took the district championship in major softball. The major baseball and 11's baseball champions have yet to be crowned. Those championship games are scheduled for Thursday night, with Friday night ...More >>
    It was Championship Tuesday at the Georgia District 8 Little League Tournament at Britt David Park. Four teams claimed titles, earning berths in the Georgia state tournaments. Northern Little League won championships in 9-10 baseball, 9-10 softball and senior softball, while Pioneer took the district championship in major softball. The major baseball and 11's baseball champions have yet to be crowned. Those championship games are scheduled for Thursday night, with Friday night ...More >>

  • District 8 Tournament continues

    District 8 Tournament continues

    Sunday, June 25 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-06-26 01:41:10 GMT
    Here are the results from the District 8 Little League Tournament held at Britt David Park. GEORGIA DISTRICT 8 LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT at Britt David Park MAJOR BASEBALL Friday, June 23 Game 1: Peach 7 vs. Northern 1 Sunday, June 25 Game 2: Harris County 1 vs. American 11 Game 3: Peach 11 vs. Pioneer 4 Monday, June 26 Game 4: Northern vs. Harris County (loser eliminated), 5:30 pm Game 5: American vs. Peach (winner to finals), 7:30 pm Tuesday, June 27 Game 6: W4 vs. P...More >>
    Here are the results from the District 8 Little League Tournament held at Britt David Park. GEORGIA DISTRICT 8 LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT at Britt David Park MAJOR BASEBALL Friday, June 23 Game 1: Peach 7 vs. Northern 1 Sunday, June 25 Game 2: Harris County 1 vs. American 11 Game 3: Peach 11 vs. Pioneer 4 Monday, June 26 Game 4: Northern vs. Harris County (loser eliminated), 5:30 pm Game 5: American vs. Peach (winner to finals), 7:30 pm Tuesday, June 27 Game 6: W4 vs. P...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly