Finals set for final District 8 divisions

Mason Schoonover greeted by teammates after hitting three-run home run in Northern's 14-3 victory over American.

The finals are now set for the final two divisions up for grabs as the Georgia District 8 Little League Tournament at Britt David Park.

Northern beat American 14-3 in five innings on Wednesday night to claim a finals spot in Major Baseball, where they will play Peach for the district title.

Harris County topped American 16-3 in four innings to earn a spot in the 11’s Baseball finals versus Northern.

Both games are set to get underway Thursday night at 6 pm ET.

GEORGIA DISTRICT 8 LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

at Britt David Park

MAJOR BASEBALL

Friday, June 23

Game 1: Peach 7, Northern 1

Sunday, June 25

Game 2: American 11, Harris County 1

Game 3: Peach 11, Pioneer 4

Monday, June 26

Game 4: Northern 20, Harris County 1 (Harris County eliminated)

Game 5: Peach 7, American 4 (Peach to finals)

Tuesday, June 27

Game 6: Northern 11, Pioneer 0 (Pioneer eliminated)

Wednesday, June 28

Game 7: Northern 14, American 3 (Northern to finals/American eliminated)

Thursday, June 29

Game 8: Peach vs. Northern (Championship), 6 pm

Friday, June 30

Game 9: If Needed, 6 pm

11's BASEBALL

Sunday, June 25

Game 1: Northern 16, Harris County 2

Game 2: American 14, Peach 7

Monday, June 26

Game 3: Northern 11, American 1 (Northern to finals)

Game 4: Harris County 16, Peach 15 (Peach eliminated)

Wednesday, June 28

Game 5: Harris County 16, American 3 (Harris County to finals/American eliminated)

Thursday, June 29

Game 6: Northern vs. Harris County (Championship). 6 pm

Friday, June 30

Game 7: If Needed, 6 pm

9-10 BASEBALL

Friday, June 23

Game 1: Harris County 8, American 7

Game 2: Northern 18, Pioneer 4

Sunday, June 25

Game 3: Northern 7, Harris County 3 (Northern to finals)

Game 4: American 11, Pioneer 6 (Pioneer eliminated)

Monday, June 26

Game 5: Harris County 15, American 14 (Harris County to finals/American eliminated)

Tuesday, June 27

Game 6: Northern 14, Harris County 4

(Northern wins championship)

SENIOR SOFTBALL

Friday, June 23

Game 1: Northern 8, Pioneer 5

Sunday, June 25

Game 2: Northern 13, Harris County 2 (Northern to finals)

Monday, June 26

Game 3: Pioneer 12, Harris County 2 (Pioneer to finals/Harris County eliminated)

Tuesday, June 27

Game 4: Northern 6, Pioneer 2

(Northern wins championship)

MAJOR SOFTBALL

Friday, June 23

Game 1: Pioneer 4, Northern 1

Saturday, June 24

Game 2: Pioneer 9, Harris County 0 (Pioneer to finals)

Monday, June 26

Game 3: Northern 20, Harris County 4 (Northern to finals/Harris County eliminated)

Tuesday, June 27

Game 4: Pioneer 18 vs. Northern 4

(Pioneer wins championship)

9-10 SOFTBALL

Friday, June 23

Game 1: Northern 17, American 4

Sunday, June 25

Game 2: Northern 14, Harris County 2 (Northern to finals)

Monday, June 26

Game 3: Harris County 11, American 5 (Harris County to finals/American eliminated)

Tuesday, June 27

Game 4: Northern 14, Harris County 4

(Northern wins championship)