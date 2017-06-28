Publix, Columbus Regional team up for Children's Miracle Network balloon campaign

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – On Wednesday, a team from Columbus Regional went around to area Publix's to celebrate to the culmination of a three-week balloon campaign which is the Children's Miracle Network campaign.

All of the proceeds will go towards the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit which is going to be renovated here locally. Each year they raise $1 million, dollar by dollar.

Each member went to a different cash register in the store and assisted the cashiers with bagging and would ask each customer to donate to this local cause by purchasing a balloon. Balloons ranged from $1-5. The campaign goes on throughout Saturday.

Each Publix's goal was about $30,000. After renovating and expanding these units Columbus Regional hopes to name an area after Publix.

“The response so far from our customers has been amazing and what's really be incredible for us is the opportunity to tell everyone that the money, it stays here, it doesn't go to a national office it actually stays right here in Columbus to support our own children's hospital,” said Aline Lasseter, President of Columbus Regional Health Foundation.

Columbus Regional has been a Children's Miracle Hospital for 34 years and Publix has been a sponsor of Children's Miracle Network for 26 years and they've raised $39 million nationally.

