Man killed in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 431

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – A Phenix City man has died following a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., 35-year-old Anthony Wilder of Phenix City was pronounced dead around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Wilder was killed in a single motorcycle crash on Highway 431 near Russell County High School in Seale.

Speed may have played a role in the accident. Toxicology results are pending.

The Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

