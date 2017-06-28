Film raising awareness of female veterans

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus native and combat veteran hosting a special screening Wednesday for a documentary depicting several life stories of female veterans.

Her goal for raise awareness for her sisters-in-arms who are going through difficult times.

"Over the years, and through the Miss Veteran America competition, and surrounding myself with these amazing women veterans and just becoming an advocate for women, I have learned that 'like a girl' - it's a power statement,” Nichole Aired, U.S. Army Veteran.

According to the Miss Veteran America group, any given day there are 55,000 homeless women veterans across the U.S.

These veterans want the community to know that there are programs through Veterans Affairs any woman veteran can use to get the assistance they need.

