Yellow pills disguised as Percocet found in Russell Co.

Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigators discovered the dangerous drug being disguised as Percocet in East Alabama Tuesday, June 27.More >>
Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigators discovered the dangerous drug being disguised as Percocet in East Alabama Tuesday, June 27.More >>
Columbus police need your help solving a murder that unfolded back in April. Police are searching for the person who killed 21-year-old Jakorbin King.More >>
Columbus police need your help solving a murder that unfolded back in April. Police are searching for the person who killed 21-year-old Jakorbin King.More >>
Once a denim manufacturing plant, contractors now have plans to turn a large portion of land at Flat Rock Road and J.R. Allen Parkway into a major economic development.More >>
Once a denim manufacturing plant, contractors now have plans to turn a large portion of land at Flat Rock Road and J.R. Allen Parkway into a major economic development.More >>
A bank headquartered in Columbus is being recognized as the most reputable bank in the country. Out of 42 banks surveyed Synovus was chosen by customers and noncustomers as the best there is.More >>
A bank headquartered in Columbus is being recognized as the most reputable bank in the country. Out of 42 banks surveyed Synovus was chosen by customers and noncustomers as the best there is.More >>
Independence Day is approaching and many throughout the Chattahoochee Valley will begin their celebrations the preceding weekend. There are a number of patriotic and celebratory events that are scheduled to take place. See events below: Event Date/Time Location Description Weekend Star Spangled Beach Party July 1 Callaway Gardens Beach activities, live music, fireworks Rumble on the River Jul...More >>
Independence Day is approaching and many throughout the Chattahoochee Valley will begin their celebrations the preceding weekend.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a small plane went down in some woods near the Odell Williamson Municipal Airport in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
Two people have been hospitalized after a small plane crashed in Ocean Isle Beach on Wednesday evening.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>