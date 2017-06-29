Yellow pills disguised as Percocet found in Russell Co. - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Yellow pills disguised as Percocet found in Russell Co.

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Georgia Department of Public Health) (Source: Georgia Department of Public Health)
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) -

Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigators discovered the dangerous drug being disguised as Percocet in East Alabama Tuesday, June 27. 

The pills contain Fentanyl, which is 50-100 more potent than morphine and can be ingested accidentally by skin absorption or inhaled if it becomes airborne. Fentanyl is responsible for dozens of overdose deaths across Georgia this month.

Authorities urge you to call 911 immediately if you come across the drug and to not touch it. 

