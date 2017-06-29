Storm Team 9: Much higher rain chance returns today. Get the latest forecast HERE!

Big Sky Bravery, will host a 5k and 10k benefit for the 75th Ranger Regiment Saturday, July 1. Josh McCain, founder of the organization, explains that the event will raise awareness for special operations soldiers and to raise funds to fly local rangers to Montana to participate in its programs.More >>
Big Sky Bravery, will host a 5k and 10k benefit for the 75th Ranger Regiment Saturday, July 1. Josh McCain, founder of the organization, explains that the event will raise awareness for special operations soldiers and to raise funds to fly local rangers to Montana to participate in its programs.More >>
Columbus police need your help solving a murder that unfolded back in April. Police are searching for the person who killed 21-year-old Jakorbin King.More >>
Columbus police need your help solving a murder that unfolded back in April. Police are searching for the person who killed 21-year-old Jakorbin King.More >>
Once a denim manufacturing plant, contractors now have plans to turn a large portion of land at Flat Rock Road and J.R. Allen Parkway into a major economic development.More >>
Once a denim manufacturing plant, contractors now have plans to turn a large portion of land at Flat Rock Road and J.R. Allen Parkway into a major economic development.More >>
A Phenix City man has died following a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.More >>
A Phenix City man has died following a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.More >>
A Columbus native and combat veteran hosting a special screening Wednesday for a documentary depicting several life stories of female veterans.More >>
A Columbus native and combat veteran hosting a special screening Wednesday for a documentary depicting several life stories of female veterans.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.More >>
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.More >>
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.More >>
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.More >>
Questions about why a blimp caught fire and burned near the U.S.Open are being raised by the CEO of the company that owned the blimp.More >>
Questions about why a blimp caught fire and burned near the U.S.Open are being raised by the CEO of the company that owned the blimp.More >>
Five people were rescued near Masonboro Inlet after their boat flipped on Wednesday.More >>
Five people were rescued near Masonboro Inlet after their boat flipped on Wednesday.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.More >>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.More >>