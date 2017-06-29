Storm Team 9: Much higher rain chance returns today. Get the latest forecast HERE!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Moisture returns today as the muggy meter and the rain chances will be much higher than the past few days. Expect isolated showers through the morning with scattered storms this afternoon/evening. Temperatures will be held down in the upper 70s and low 80s under a mostly cloudy sky.

The rain chances stay higher than the summertime average through Friday and Saturday. A slightly lower rain chance will be the story on Sunday. Afternoon highs will begin a warm up taking them to near 90 by Sunday and into the low to mid 90s all next week. As we go into next week rain chances will return to a 20-30% coverage with just pop-up showers and storms expected.

You can also stream us LIVE on the weather app and follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.