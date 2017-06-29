SEGMENT: Organization to host 5k and 10k to benefit the 75th Ranger Regiment

Big Sky Bravery, will host a 5k and 10k benefit for the 75th Ranger Regiment Saturday, July 1.

Josh McCain, founder of the nonprofit organization, explains that the event will raise awareness for special operations soldiers and to raise funds to fly local rangers to Montana to participate in its programs.

Big Sky Bravery utilizes recreational activities as a form to decompression for soldiers after combat and before they go back to work

Activities include skiing, snowboarding, ATVing, and more.

The races being at 8 a.m. at the Big Dog Running Company. To register for the event, click here.

