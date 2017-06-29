City of Columbus announces Independence Day closures

The city of Columbus will alter or suspend all services Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in observance of Independence Day.

Normal service will resume Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Emergency services such as fire, police, and ambulance will not be altered.

See closures and suspended services below:

Waste Recycle

Citizens Service Center

Landfills- Granite Bluff/Pine Grove

Parks and Recreations

Civic Center

Animal Control

Metra Bus Service

Recorder’s Court- 8 a.m. session available only

