City of Columbus announces Independence Day closures

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The city of Columbus will alter or suspend all services Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in observance of Independence Day. 

Normal service will resume Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Emergency services such as fire, police, and ambulance will not be altered.

See closures and suspended services below: 

  • Waste Recycle
  • Citizens Service Center
  • Landfills- Granite Bluff/Pine Grove
  • Parks and Recreations
  • Civic Center
  • Animal Control
  • Metra Bus Service
  • Recorder’s Court- 8 a.m. session available only

