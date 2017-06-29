Blue Bell brings back 'Cookie Two Step' ice cream after voluntary recall

(WTVM) – Blue Bell is bringing back its ‘Cookie Two Step’ ice cream just in time for ‘National Ice Cream Month’ in July.

The flavor consists of creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, combined with chunks of chocolate crème filled cookies and chocolate chip cookie dough pieces.

“Blue Bell continues to bring back fan favorites, and may even have a new flavor later in the month of July to celebrate National Ice Cream Month,” the company said in a release.

Blue Bell Cookie Two Step and Blue Bell Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough was voluntarily recalled last year due to possible listeria.

