CPD searching for Dinglewood Party Shop armed robbery suspects

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are searching for two people accused of robbing Dinglewood Party Shop located at 1520 Wynnton Rd.

On Monday, June 26 around 10 p.m. police were called to the shop in regards to an armed robbery. According to a police report, the officer determined that two suspects had entered the store and robbed the business at gunpoint.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information please contact CPD at 706-653-3100.

