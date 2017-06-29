Columbus police arrest former youth pastor for sodomy, child molestation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have arrested a former youth pastor at Edgewood Assembly of God on several charges including child molestation and sodomy.

Homer Singleton, 45, known as Jay, was arrested on Wednesday, June 28 around noon after the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit was investigating an individual for attempted aggravated child molestation.

Singleton was recently hired as a children's pastor at The Refuge Church, which is a satellite of North Highland.

He was arrested near the area of Broadway and 8th St.

The former youth pastor was charged with child molestation, aggravated child molestation, sodomy, driving while license suspended or revoked.

