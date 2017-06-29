Pastors respond after former youth pastor arrested for sodomy, child molestation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have arrested a former youth pastor at Edgewood Assembly of God on several charges including child molestation and sodomy.

Homer Singleton, 45, known as Jay, was arrested on Wednesday, June 28 around noon after the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit was investigating an individual for attempted aggravated child molestation. Singleton was arrested near the area of Broadway and 8th St.

The pastor of Edgewood Assembly of God, Charles Hayes, released the following statement concerning this incident:

Two years ago, he was on staff here and left Edgewood Assembly of God. My heart goes out to the family. They need prayer. Jay needs prayer.

Singleton was recently a volunteer worker with the children's ministry at The Refuge Church, which is a satellite of North Highland.

Pastor Brad Lacy of North Highland Church released the following statement:

We were saddened by the recent allegations against the volunteer from Refuge Church in Waverly Hall, Mr. Singleton. We are praying for him and his family.

Pastor Brad Lacy also says that no one volunteers in children's ministry without a clean background check.

The former youth pastor was charged with criminal attempt child molestation, criminal attempt sodomy and driving with a suspended license.

There is no word on why he left Edgewood Church.

Singleton is expected to appear in Recorder's Court on Friday, June 30 at 9 a.m.

