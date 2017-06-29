Pastors respond after former youth pastor arrested for sodomy, child molestation

Columbus police have arrested a man on several charges including child molestation and sodomy.More >>
Columbus Fire & Rescue officials are on the scene of a missing person along the Chattahoochee River.More >>
A Phenix City man has died following a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.More >>
Eufaula police are searching for Circle K North armed robbery suspects. According to police, the suspects ran south after leaving the convenience store on Thursday around 3 a.m. Criminal investigators in Eufaula are seeking the public’s help on information regarding this crime.More >>
Columbus police are searching for two armed robbery suspects accused of robbing Dinglewood Party Shop located at 1520 Wynnton Rd.More >>
When Andy Mitchell gave a hard-working young man a ride to work, he had no idea how much it would change both their lives.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
Because that action is illegal, the teenager called 911, and the police took her to a nearby city, where she intended to buy drugs.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>
