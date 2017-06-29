Eufaula police seeking public's help in search of Circle K armed robbery suspects

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – Eufaula police are searching for Circle K North armed robbery suspects.

According to police, the suspects ran south after leaving the convenience store on Thursday around 3 a.m.

Criminal investigators in Eufaula are seeking the public’s help on information regarding this crime.

If you have any information about this robbery please call Eufaula Police CID at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687.

