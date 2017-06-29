Body of missing man found near Lake Oliver Dam area

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The body of a missing man has been found Thursday afternoon.

According to Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, the man's body was found around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Columbus Fire & Rescue officials responded to the scene of a missing person along the Lake Oliver area.

Search and rescue divers were searching the water just south of the Lake Oliver Dam on the Bibb pond for a man. They were able to locate the man with newly purchased sonar equipment.

According to Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores, a 45-year-old Hispanic man went missing around 2 p.m.

Officials say the man was fishing and decided to go for a swim, and was not wearing a floatation device. Friends who the man was with tried to save him but were unable to do so.

We do not yet know when or if the man's body will be taken for an autopsy.

