Coroner ID's missing man recovered near Lake Oliver Dam

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The man who went missing in the Lake Oliver Dam area and was later recovered by search and rescue crews has been identified.

According to Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, the body of 52-year-old Manold Folis-Perez was found around 5:15 p.m. Thursday. The cause of death appears to be an accidental drowning.

Columbus Fire & Rescue officials responded to the scene of a missing person along the Lake Oliver area.

Search and rescue divers were searching the water just south of the Lake Oliver Dam on the Bibb pond for a man. They were able to locate the man with newly purchased sonar equipment.

According to Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores, Foliz-Perez went missing around 2 p.m.

Officials say the man was fishing and decided to go for a swim, and was not wearing a floatation device. Friends who the man was with tried to save him but were unable to do so.

We do not yet know when or if the man's body will be taken for an autopsy.

It's been a busy month for the water crew. This is their third rescue in as many weeks.

Just Tuesday night, a fisherman was rescued from the Chattahoochee River after getting stuck on some rocks near the 13th Street bridge.

Back on June 16, they rescued out two men who were trapped on the rocks. One of the two is facing disorderly conduct charges.

Three weeks ago, Thomas Odom died when he was swept away while snorkeling. Odom's body was found the next day by kayakers.

Police say none of the men were wearing life jackets.

