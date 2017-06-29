Divers search for missing person south of Lake Oliver Dam

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Fire & Rescue officials are on the scene of a missing person along the Lake Oliver area.

Search and rescue divers are searching the water just south of the Lake Oliver Dam on the Bibb pond.

According to Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores, a 45-year-old man went missing around 2 p.m.

Officials say the man was fishing and decided to go for a swim, and was not wearing a floatation device.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.