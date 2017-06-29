Columbus man arrested for incest, child molestation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit arrested a man for child molestation.

Jeffery Jenkins, 36, was arrested on Tuesday, June 27.

Jenkins was charged with incest, child molestation, and aggravated child molestation.

He is expected to appear in recorder’s court on Friday at 9 a.m.

