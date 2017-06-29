Columbus teen charged as an adult for string of armed robberies at local businesses

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assault Unit has made an arrest in connection to multiple local armed robberies.

On Tuesday, June 27, 16-year-old Travonne Washington was arrested for armed robbery at the following businesses:

Circle K at 3720 Macon Road

Circle K at 4420 Macon Rd.

Waffle House on Victory Dr.

Circle K located at 1801 12th Ave.

Little Caesar’s at 3389 Buena Vista Rd.

Chevron at 2705 Manchester Expressway

Dinglewood Package Store

According to police, Washington was charged as an adult.

