Columbus teen charged as an adult for string of armed robberies at local businesses

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Travonne Washington (Source: CPD) Travonne Washington (Source: CPD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assault Unit has made an arrest in connection to multiple local armed robberies.

On Tuesday, June 27, 16-year-old Travonne Washington was arrested for armed robbery at the following businesses:

  • Circle K at 3720 Macon Road
  • Circle K at 4420 Macon Rd.
  • Waffle House on Victory Dr.
  • Circle K located at 1801 12th Ave.
  • Little Caesar’s at 3389 Buena Vista Rd.
  • Chevron at 2705 Manchester Expressway
  • Dinglewood Package Store

According to police, Washington was charged as an adult.

