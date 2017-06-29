Forrest Road bridge to open soon after years of construction

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A busy Columbus roadway that has been under construction for years is finally ready to open.

According to Columbus City Engineers, the Forrest Road bridge project is expected to be finished in a few days.

The road, once a two-lane road, is now a 4-lane bridge, that can handle thousands of cars.

Construction initially began in early 2014, along the way, encountering numerous setbacks.

Area travelers say they are excited to see the bridge finally open.

“Well, I really don't know what the problem is, why it takes so long to build a 100-foot bridge in 3 years! In 3 years’ time, I could have built a bridge across the Mississippi River in 3 years’ time,” said Johnny Clark, who works on Forrest Road.

Workers are currently adding the finishing touches to the bridge with sidewalk additions.

Cones and barricades are still on site.

